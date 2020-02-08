|
Juanita L. Copenhaver, 89, of Independence, MO passed away February 6, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 8, 2020