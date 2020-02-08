Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Juanita Lucille Copenhaver

Juanita L. Copenhaver, 89, of Independence, MO passed away February 6, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 6415 NE Antioch Rd, Gladstone, MO. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 8, 2020
