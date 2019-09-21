The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39 th St.
Independence, MO
View Map
Judith A. "Judy" Lembcke


1940 - 2019
Judith A. "Judy" Lembcke Obituary

Judith A. "Judy" Lembcke, 79, Independence, MO passed away September 17, 2019.

A memorial visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Monday, September 23 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Judy was born September 6, 1940 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Ft. Osage High School in the Class of 1958. She worked at UMB for over twenty years and retired in 2002. She married the love of her life in 1971 at Trinity Episcopal Church where her husband was the pastor. She was a mother first and the true definition of "Mama" to her granddaughters Jordan and Sydney. She loved playing board games with her granddaughters, watching the Hallmark Channel and going to the movies. She also loved to enjoy a "good ole cheeseburger".

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Canon John H. Lembcke, Jr. and sister Donna Penson.

She is survived by daughter Eunice Elizabeth Clark and husband Tom, Blue Springs, MO; granddaughters Jordan Malhiot, Lawrence, KS; Sydney Clark, Blue Springs, MO; brother-in-law Russell Penson, Sr., Olathe, KS; niece Tracy Schumacher and husband Brian, Overland Park, KS; nephew Russell Penson, Jr. and wife Kimberly, Spring, TX; great-nephews Brandon Schumacher and wife Megan, Shawnee, KS; Brent Schumacher, Avon, CO.

Condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 21, 2019
