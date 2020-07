Judith A. "Judy" Taylor, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home in Raytown, MO.Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, with Funeral Service following at 2:00 pm all at Englewood Church, 10628 E. Winner Rd, Independence, MO, 64052.Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, MO.Memories of Judy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.