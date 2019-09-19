|
Judith Anne "Judy" Niemeyer, 68, of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Research Medical Center.
Cremation is planned with a Celebration of life gathering from 9-11 a.m., Friday, September 20, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.
Donations may be made in her name to the Great Plains SPCA.
Judy was born July 27, 1951 in Des Moines, IA to Stanley and Mary Lou (Adamson) Niemeyer. She graduated from Lincoln high School in Des Moines in 1969 and received a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Iowa. She had worked as a water utility technician for public works in Lee's Summit, MO for over 27 years until she retired in 2017. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cross stitching, and she was an avid swimmer and lifeguard. She also enjoyed biking and participated in long distance riding events.
Survivors include; her life-long companion, Gene Wenger of Independence, MO; a daughter, Catlin Wenger of Independence, MO; 2 brothers, Jerry Niemeyer and wife Sandy of Acworth, GA and Jeff Niemeyer and wife Merilee of Celina, TX and many nieces, nephews and other family.
