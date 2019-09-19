The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Niemeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Anne "Judy" Niemeyer


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Judith Anne "Judy" Niemeyer Obituary

Judith Anne "Judy" Niemeyer, 68, of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Research Medical Center.

Cremation is planned with a Celebration of life gathering from 9-11 a.m., Friday, September 20, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.

Donations may be made in her name to the Great Plains SPCA.

Judy was born July 27, 1951 in Des Moines, IA to Stanley and Mary Lou (Adamson) Niemeyer. She graduated from Lincoln high School in Des Moines in 1969 and received a bachelor's in psychology from the University of Iowa. She had worked as a water utility technician for public works in Lee's Summit, MO for over 27 years until she retired in 2017. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, cross stitching, and she was an avid swimmer and lifeguard. She also enjoyed biking and participated in long distance riding events.

Survivors include; her life-long companion, Gene Wenger of Independence, MO; a daughter, Catlin Wenger of Independence, MO; 2 brothers, Jerry Niemeyer and wife Sandy of Acworth, GA and Jeff Niemeyer and wife Merilee of Celina, TX and many nieces, nephews and other family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now