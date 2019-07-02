|
Judy Tinius, 76, a Blue Springs, MO resident passed away Sunday June 30th, 2019.
She was born, Judith Arlene Millard, to Andrew and Viola Millard on March 6th, 1943 in Carthage, MO.
Judy graduated from Carl Junction, MO High School in 1961. She married Robert Clymer in 1962. In 1968, they moved to Blue Springs, MO. For the last 30 years, Judy has battled various illnesses. Prior to that, she was an active member of the Blue Springs Church of Christ. She worked on the church bus as a teacher, taught Bible classes and was active with the youth group. Judy was united in marriage to Charles Tinius on May 25, 1984 in Blue Springs, MO. During her career, Judy worked as a nurse's aid, a school nurse, an office manager and as a babysitter. She loved children and was a positive influence on the lives of many young people.
Judy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Charles Tinius. Her daughter, Robyn Hayley (James), her son, Robert Clymer (Regine). She had 5 grandchildren, Sabrina and Cody Clymer, Devlin, Angelina, and Anaylce Hayley. She also had one great grandson, Tayton Clymer. She is also survived by her siblings, David Millard, Steven Millard, Janis Tilman, William Herford and Rhonda Foulks. Judy was a very kind, generous, and giving person. She has touched the lives of so many. She was deeply loved and will be missed immensely.
The family will receive friends and family from 2-3 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the chapel. Burial will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.
Memories of Judy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 2, 2019