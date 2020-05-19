Home

Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
(816) 232-3366
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Boulevard
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Judith Diane (Orrill) Bruder


1935 - 2020
Judith Diane (Orrill) Bruder Obituary
Judith Diane Bruder, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.

She was born March 16, 1935 in Independence, Missouri. She was a graduate from Northeast High School. Judith married Wayne Bruder October 9, 1955; he survives of the home. She worked for the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles for 10 years in Blue Springs, Missouri and a bank customer service representative in Independence, Missouri. Judith loved to play bridge, have family gatherings and get-to-gethers with her friends. She was the best cook in the world. Judith raised three boys and always put family before herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Price and Edith (Adams) Orrill; brothers, Don Orrill and Dale Orrill.

Survivors include husband of 65 years, Wayne; children, Jeff Bruder (Donna)- Houston, Texas, Eric Bruder (April)- St Joseph, Missouri, Charles Bruder (Kathleen Haake)- San Antonio,Texas ; grandchildren, Erica Bruder, Chad Bruder - St. Joseph, Missouri, Johnathan Bruder - Houston, Texas, Geoffery Bruder – Houston Texas, Alex Bruder – San Antonio, Texas and several extended family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestreaming 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play.
Published in The Examiner on May 19, 2020
