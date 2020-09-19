Judith "Judy" Gaye Mackender, 80, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.
She was born September 22, 1939 in Clay Center, KS to Milo and Margaret (Pfizenmaier) Hahn. Judy graduated from Clay Center High School in 1957 and then went to Beauty College in Manhattan, KS. She was united in marriage to Richard Lee Mackender on August 16, 1959 in Clay Center, KS. Judy spent 25 years as a school secretary in the Blue Springs School District. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs. Judy enjoyed quilting, gardening, and watching sports. She cherished spending time with her family and friends, but most of all attending her grandchildren's activities.
Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard Mackender of Blue Springs, MO; children, Todd Mackender of Clay Center, KS; Jamie Mackender and his wife Brenda of Peculiar, MO and their children, Brooks and Carter Mackender; Holly Fox and husband David of Lee's Summit, MO and their children, Alex, Adrienne, Dylan, Delaney, Addison Fox.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Margaret Hahn.
A private inurnment will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs. A gathering to celebrate Judy's life will be held at a later time.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, donate.lovetotherescue.org/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Judy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.