Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Judith's life story with friends and family

Share Judith's life story with friends and family



Judith Hamm, 71, of Independence, MO passed away on July 13, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on July 16, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64131.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store