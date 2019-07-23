Judith M. "Judy" Gregston 79, of Independence, MO passed away on Friday, July 19th, 2019 surrounded by her family.



Judy was born February 5, 1940, to Earl and Mavis Lewis (Gosney). Judy was the 3rd of 4 children and grew up in Brookfield, MO. In 1963, she married Albert Wayne Gregston.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Al; brother, Ronald Wayne Lewis and sister Bette Anne Gash.



Judy is survived by her son Scott (Kate), Lee's Summit, MO, daughter Cyndi Sloan (Brian), Grain Valley, MO and Mark, (Sandi), Parker, CO. Judy has 9 grandchildren, Taylor, Connor, Camryn, Rylie, Lake, Brek, Emily, Meghan and Kelsie whom she believed all hung the moon. She is also survived by sister Jean Hicks of Brookfield and many nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24th from 5-7 p.m. with a memorial service following at 7 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St., Independence, MO 64055.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to St. Mary's Village ALF, Crossroads Hospice or a donation to .



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on July 23, 2019