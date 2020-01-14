|
Judy Ann (White) Rowland, born January 4, 1954, in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, at the age of 66.
Judy attended school in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Judy married her husband of 47 years, Thomas M. Rowland on September 22, 1972 in Independence, Missouri. They moved to Corpus Christi Naval Air Station in 1973 and back to Independence, Missouri in
1977, They moved to Glasgow Missouri in 1995 and to Grandview, Missouri in 2006.
Judy was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, La Tour Missouri since 2016. She was a former member of Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, Independence, Missouri; First Baptist Church, Glasgow Missouri and Gilliam Baptist Church, Gilliam Missouri. She enjoyed crafting, reading as well as teaching Sunday School, leading GA's and serving as Act Teen leader and Vacation Bible School. Judy was always involved in her grand children's lives; from planning birthday parties, attending their sporting and school
events to playing hide and seek with hair ties and always having their favorite foods available.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Owlen and Lucile (Spence) White; and two brothers, Bob White and Charles White.
Judy is survived by her husband Thomas M. Rowland of Grandview, MO; 2 children: Edie Marie (Rowland) Lucas and husband Riley of Memphis, MO; Eric Scott Rowland and wife Amanda of Holden, MO; a brother, Jerry White and wife Vicki of Grandview, MO; 2 foster children and 8 grandchildren, Xavier, Izabelle, Veronica, Natalie and Adrienne Lucas; Charles, Elora and George Rowland as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 15th at 3pm at Rose Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Chestnut officiating, interment to follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at one hour prior to service (2 pm), at Rose Hill Baptist Church.
Donations may be made to Rose Hill Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Holden.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 14, 2020