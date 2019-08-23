|
Julie R. Clark, 62, Independence, MO passed away August 19, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 26 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. before the service at the chapel.
The family requests contributions to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Pkwy., Ste. 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Julie was born April 24, 1957 in Kansas City, MO and graduated from Van Horn High School in the Class of 1975. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Central Missouri State University in 1979 before beginning a twenty-eight-year career at Farmer's Insurance Group. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs and taught Sunday School there for several years. She enjoyed gardening her flowers and the "Lake Life" at Lake Tapawingo. Most of all she loved her children and family.
Julie was preceded in death by her father Russell McArthur, son William Clark and favorite aunt and uncle "Auntie A. & Uncle Doc".
She is survived by her husband of thirty-nine years David Clark, of the home; daughter Stephanie Clark, Kansas City, MO; son Jimmy Clark, Raytown, MO; mother Catherine McArthur, Independence, MO; brother John McArthur and wife Debra, Kansas City, MO; sister Joyce Richards and husband Ken, Independence, MO and many other family members.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 23, 2019