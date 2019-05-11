Julie Reno, 55, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home.



A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Lee's Summit Community of Christ 1101 NE Independence Ave, Lee's Summit, MO, 64081.



Julie was born on October 10, 1963 in Independence, MO to Delmar and Alma (Anderson) Lien. After graduating from high school she went on to college in Baltimore and earned a bachelor's degree in microbiology. During college she worked summers at Pizza Hut in Sugar Creek, which is where she met her future husband Travis Reno. They married on February 11, 1984 and had two children together. Julie worked for Research Medical Center for 20 years as well as raising her family. She was a nurturer and extremely devoted to her family and church. She loved to travel, go on cruises, and take trips to the family lake house at Pomme De Terre.



Julie will be remembered by her husband Travis Reno of Lee's Summit, MO; son Brandon Reno of Pleasant Hill, MO; daughter Renee Brooks and husband Christopher of Greenwood, MO; her parents Delmar and Alma Lien; granddaughter Addison Reno; brothers Mark Lien and wife Indira, and Brett Lien.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600 Published in The Examiner on May 11, 2019