Juliet M. Mackie, 83, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents Louis and Thekla Kessler; brother Leland Kessler; and daughter Janna Lynn.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Jack; sister Marian Heyer (Delmar); children Julie Mackie (Keith), John Mackie (Emily), Jeanna Herrman (Dan); and five beloved grandchildren Johnny, Sydney, Hayden, Dallas and Jack.
Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 11 and the funeral will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Pointe of Hope Church in Blue Springs. She will be laid to rest at Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, MO, next to her daughter.
Condolences may be left at www.charterfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Charter Funerals, (816) 921-5555