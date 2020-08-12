1/1
Juliet M. Mackie
Juliet M. Mackie, 83, of Blue Springs, MO passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by parents Louis and Thekla Kessler; brother Leland Kessler; and daughter Janna Lynn.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years Jack; sister Marian Heyer (Delmar); children Julie Mackie (Keith), John Mackie (Emily), Jeanna Herrman (Dan); and five beloved grandchildren Johnny, Sydney, Hayden, Dallas and Jack.

Visitation was from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 11 and the funeral will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Pointe of Hope Church in Blue Springs. She will be laid to rest at Mound Grove Cemetery, Independence, MO, next to her daughter.

Arrangements: Charter Funerals, (816) 921-5555

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 12, 2020.
August 11, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Audrey Nixon
