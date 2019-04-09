The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Washington Cemetery
Julius "Shorty" Colvin


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Julius "Shorty" Colvin Obituary
Shorty Colvin, 98, of Independence, MO passed away April 7, 2019.

Shorty was born November 19, 1920 in Easley, MO to Charles M. and Eliza Jane (Bennett) Colvin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a medic during the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Maywood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He also volunteered for 26 years for Meals on Wheels.

Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Ruth (Wren) Colvin; two brothers, Joseph and Eldred Colvin; and son-in-law, Richard Fisher.

He is survived by his five children, Janice Benedict (Larry) of Bowling Green, FL, Jeanette Frechin (Ed) of Independence, Judy Fisher of Independence, Jimmy Colvin (Scheryl) of Independence and Jeffrey Colvin (Patty) of Grain Valley, MO; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 11th, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12th, at the Carson-Speaks Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 9, 2019
