June Louise (Howard) Kelly, 97, of Independence, MO passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019.
She was born June 16, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Clarence H. Howard and Maggie Mae Howard. June attended James School and graduated from Northeast High School in 1939. June enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, sewing, playing piano,
tennis, bowling and gospel music. She was an ardent follower of Kansas City Royals baseball and always had the game on television or the radio.
June was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Clarence R. Howard, and a great granddaughter, Alenah June Kelly, her namesake.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years, William A.Kelly of Independence, her son,
Ronald Kelly and daughter-in-law Connie Kelly of Independence, her grandchildren, David Kelly (Sara) of Grain Valley, MO, Debi Moon (Scotty) of Independence, Timothy
Kelly (Anna) of Independence, eight great grandchildren with another on the way, as well as her sister, Joyce Rankin of Larned Kansas.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 am at Pleasant
Grove Bible Church, 4916 Lee's Summit Road, Kansas City, MO. 64136. Please dress comfortably and casually for a short time of remembrance and reflection of
June's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making a donation in June's name to the church.
