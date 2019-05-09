|
|
Junior A. Allen, 86, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence; burial in New Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Junior was born January 27, 1933, in Drasco, Arkansas, the son of Emmitt G. and Bertha A. (Killion) Allen. He was a repairman at Leads, retiring in 1987. Junior enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and being outdoors. He loved doing dealer trades, especially with his wife.
Junior was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Peggy in 2006; son Jimmie in 2011; his parents; and four brothers: Artist, Ken, Howard, and Dean.
His survivors include his son, Stephen L. Allen of Independence; daughter, Deborah L. Stoll (Will) of Omaha, NE; and three grandchildren: Phillip Allen, Samantha Allen, and Elijah Allen.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in The Examiner on May 9, 2019