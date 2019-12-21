Home

Services
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Karen F. Bledsoe


1940 - 2019
Karen F. Bledsoe Obituary

Karen F. Bledsoe born June 18, 1940 passed away December 18, 2019.

All services held at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64133. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 and Funeral Service 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 with burial following in Green Lawn Cemetery.

Karen worked in the Banking Industry for 58 years. In 2017, she retired from her full time position at Community Bank in Raymore as a result of a stroke and other physical health issues. Karen loved the KC Chiefs and was a season ticket holder for 45 years.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie & Bernice Bledsoe; sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Shirley & Phyllis and a brother, Jerry.

She is survived by her twin sister, Sharon and many nieces and nephews. Karen will be greatly missed by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences expressed at www.mcgilleyshiel.com.

Arrangements: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 816-353-6555.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019
