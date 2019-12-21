|
|
Karen F. Bledsoe born June 18, 1940 passed away December 18, 2019.
All services held at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64133. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 and Funeral Service 10 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 with burial following in Green Lawn Cemetery.
Karen worked in the Banking Industry for 58 years. In 2017, she retired from her full time position at Community Bank in Raymore as a result of a stroke and other physical health issues. Karen loved the KC Chiefs and was a season ticket holder for 45 years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie & Bernice Bledsoe; sisters, Betty, Dorothy, Shirley & Phyllis and a brother, Jerry.
She is survived by her twin sister, Sharon and many nieces and nephews. Karen will be greatly missed by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences expressed at www.mcgilleyshiel.com.
Arrangements: McGilley & Sheil Chapel, 816-353-6555.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 21, 2019