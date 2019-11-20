Home

Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
(816) 252-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
Karen May Jacobs

Karen May Jacobs Obituary
Karen May Jacobs, 69 of Kansas City, MO., passed away October 16, 2019.

Visitation will be at 2 p.m. with service to follow at 3:30 p.m., November 21, 2019 at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel, 509 S. Noland Rd., Independence, MO.

Father; Arthur Jacobs, Jr., Mother; Patricia May (Hoban) Jacobs, sister; Patricia, brothers; Timothy, John, Brent, Drew, Kevin and Mark, children, Johnny D. Duett, Stacey C. Jacobs and Harry L. Jacobs and grandchildren; James Jr. and Cody Jacobs.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
