Katelyn Grace Friend, 6 months old, of Independence, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.A service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:30pm at Carson-Speaks Chapel in Independence, Missouri with a graveside service to follow at New Salem Cemetery.Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900