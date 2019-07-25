|
|
Kathe Marie (Rush) White of Blue Springs, MO died July 23, 2019 at home. She was 75 years young!
Kathe was born in Minot, ND on June 29, 1944. She graduated from Minot High School in 1962 and received her BS in Education from UND in 1966 and received a Master's degree in Education from CMSU. She taught two years in Winston-Salem, NC and 24 years in Blue Springs, MO at James Lewis Elementary, all in second grade, where she retired in 1999. Kathe touched the lives of many students.
Kathe married Gary W. White in 1965 in Minot, ND. They lived in NC and ND before moving to Blue Springs, MO where she resided until her death. The couple just celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on June 21st. Kathe was past president of Ruth Circle, P.E.O. Chapter KN, Blue Springs Art League and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, UMW, Friendship Sunday School class, Blue Springs Retired Educators Association, St Mary's Auxiliary and the Blue Springs Public Art Commission.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Mildred Rush, her brother Timothy J. Rush and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Kathe is survived by Gary White, husband of 54 years; Son, Michel and (Melanie) White, and their children, Nick, Ellie, Sarah, Ryan, and Matthew of Arvada, CO; daughter, Janee and (Theodore) Sullivan, and their children Carrick and Tiernan of Lee's Summit, MO; siblings, Julie and (Kelly) Gunkel of CO, Rebecca Rush Profetta of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Rush of St. Thomas, VI, Ira and (Terri) Rush, (Tyler and Leah) of Austin, TX; niece, Stacy and (Brett) Gerhart, and their children Alex and Emily, of Lee's Summit, MO; many other nieces, nephews, cousins and so many wonderful friends. Kathe lived life to the fullest and took time to smell the roses!
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church bearing our name or to The Ellie White Foundation, elliewhitefoundation.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.
Memories of Kathe and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 25, 2019