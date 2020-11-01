

Katherine our beloved mother's remarkable journey has ended. It was the deadly "Spanish Flu" that greeted her arrival, October 2, 1915. Now, 105 years later, it is this - the COVID-19 pandemic - that bids her farewell on October 12, 2020.



Our mother, our angel on earth, was at peace and in good spirits while knowing that the burdens of deteriorating health and fragile COPD lungs would be her constant companions until her long journey's end. For her last eight years she was in nursing care at John Knox Village where her son Robert visited her most days to see that she was happy and well cared for. Now our angel is in heaven.



Katherine's father was an immigrant form Slovenia and her mother a Missouri farm girl. They settled in Kansas City, MO to raise a family. By hard labor, they were able to provide a modest and loving home where Katherine and all four siblings were born. It was a close family, somewhat loud and boisterous, and remained so through the years. Katherine was the last surviving member. When she was 18, she married Joseph Haas and they had two children: Frances and Robert. Joseph died in 2004.



We remember her as a strong and courageous woman with a great sense of humor. She was the sole support, both emotionally and financially, of the family while Joe was away for two years fighting in WW2 in the Pacific as a marine. In those dark days ours was still a happy home because of her. Even so when my brother and I would fight she would listen carefully to our excuses and then punish both of us for our bad behavior. She worked for most of her adult life as a self-trained bookkeeper for Cash Bargain lumber yard in Kansas City MO.



In her 105 years there were two pandemics, the Great Depression, two world wars, several smaller wars, and the assassination of several important public figures. She took an active interest in the life of our country and was a lifelong Democrat.



Those preceding her in death are husband for 70 years, Joe Haas; parents Joseph & Lora Cook; 4 siblings; and "favorite daughter-in-law", Judith Haas.



Surviving are daughter Frances (Jerry) Jones of Niles, MI; son Robert L. Haas of Independence, MO. And the "Fabulous Five" grandchildren, who cherish memories of the many good times together with Grandma & Grandpa Haas. The Jones clan: Daniel, Rachael, and Michael; the Haas clan: Jennifer and David. There also survive eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.



Katherine was cremated as she directed. There will be no visitation or services.



Any gifts of remembrance should be directed to a local Hospice.



