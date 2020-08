Katherine J. "Kathy" McMullen, 83, of Independence, MO, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020.A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Monday, August 10 with a funeral following at 10 a.m., both at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave. Independence, MO 64052. Interment will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900