Katherine Michele (Plake) Hartford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Michele "Kathe" Plake Hartford, 51, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Lee's Summit, Mo.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. A livestreamed funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel, with cremation to follow.
Arrangements: Speaks Chapel, 816-373-3600.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral
02:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved