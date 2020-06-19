Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine Michele "Kathe" Plake Hartford, 51, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Lee's Summit, Mo.

A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, June 19 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. A livestreamed funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel, with cremation to follow.

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel, 816-373-3600.



