Katheryn Richmond, 94, Independence, MO passed away March 4, 2019.



Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at The Gathering Place, 4505 S. Noland Rd, Independence, MO 64055. Inurnment at Rosehill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, IA will take place at a later date.



The family requests contributions to The Young at Heart Group, c/o The Gathering Place.



Katheryn was born July 7, 1924 in Milan, Missouri. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting and playing Bridge with family and friends. She and her husband moved to South Kansas City in 1964. In 1978 they purchased a home at the Lake of the Ozarks where they lived until moving to Independence in 2007. Most of all she loved her family and grandchildren.



Katheryn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Richmond, daughter, Susan Kathryn Duvenick, brothers, Leo Spencer and Frank "Shorty" Spencer and half-brother James.



She is survived by son John Richmond and wife Mary, Lake Ozark, MO; daughter Donna Richmond, Independence, MO; half- sisters Juanita Hudson, Arnold, MO; Janice Page and husband Dean, Green City, MO; brother-in-law Phillip Richmond and wife Joyce, Kansas City, MO; brother-in-law Lawrence Jefferson, Gallatin, MO; sister-in-law Mildred Spencer, Elizabethtown, KY; son-in-law Bob Duvenick, Lee's Summit, MO; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and many other family members.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel, 816-252-7900. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary