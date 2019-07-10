|
Kathleen A. Anderson died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Independence, MO surrounded by her family at her home.
She was born in 1940 in Massillon, OH to parents Boyd E. and Dorothy M. McKelvey. She grew up on 5 beautiful acres in Massillon - climbing trees, playing baseball, cheering the Ohio State Buckeyes, riding her bike, sledding during the snowy Ohio winters and was an avid reader all her life.
She was a proud 1958 graduate of Jackson High School. Her high school years were like episodes of "Happy Days" and she remained friends with many of her classmates to the end of her life. She was raised in the R.L.D.S, now Community of Christ Church in Massillon and was an active member of the choir and Zion's League youth group. Kathleen and her husband Leo lived and worked in Dallas, TX. Tulsa, OK, and retired here 9 years ago in Independence. She was an accomplished secretary and later copy editor for several publishing companies. Kathleen contributed to many charities and worked for many years for Meals on Wheels in Tulsa. She was a kind and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, neighbor and friend.
She leaves behind many loved ones: her husband Leo, her son Max and wife Dorothy, brother James and wife Kathy, sister Eileen, two nieces Emily McKelvey, Allison Utz and husband Tyler, great-niece Brooklynn and great-nephew William, many cousins and friends and cat Spats.
While she is gone from our presence, she remains very much in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew her.
The family would like to thank Drs. Alcox and Smeltzer for their skill and kind manner. Also thanks to Crossroads Hospice.
There will be no services. Cremation will follow.
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019