Kathleen Ann Danzo, 65, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Patricia A. and Joseph D. Collins, and eldest sister Debra M. Collins.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years Nick J. Danzo, along with their two children Patricia K. Danzo and Nick J. Danzo Jr., and four grandchildren Jachai A. Haynes, Marisol Y. Conejo, Jameson V. Danzo, and Harper G. Wilson. She grew up in Sugar Creek, MO and was from a big family. Her sisters include Denise L. Potter (Larry), Donna J. Collins, Patti D. Collins, Brenda M. Collins, and Melissa A. Strobl (Jim). Her only brother, Joe J. Collins (Allison), is the baby of the family. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Kathleen worked for GEHA for the past 21 years and had recently retired. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She had a full life, was greatly loved, and will be truly missed by all.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO.
