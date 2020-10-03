1/1
Kathleen Ann (Collins) Danzo
1954 - 2020
Kathleen Ann Danzo, 65, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents Patricia A. and Joseph D. Collins, and eldest sister Debra M. Collins.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years Nick J. Danzo, along with their two children Patricia K. Danzo and Nick J. Danzo Jr., and four grandchildren Jachai A. Haynes, Marisol Y. Conejo, Jameson V. Danzo, and Harper G. Wilson. She grew up in Sugar Creek, MO and was from a big family. Her sisters include Denise L. Potter (Larry), Donna J. Collins, Patti D. Collins, Brenda M. Collins, and Melissa A. Strobl (Jim). Her only brother, Joe J. Collins (Allison), is the baby of the family. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Kathleen worked for GEHA for the past 21 years and had recently retired. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She had a full life, was greatly loved, and will be truly missed by all.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO.

Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com

Passantino Bros. Funeral Home (816) 471-2844

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Rosary
06:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
OCT
2
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
OCT
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We are praying for all of you!
Sherri Youngblood
Family
October 2, 2020
Kathleen's sister Patty is a very good friend and my heart goes out to the family.
Pam Gafford
Friend
October 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beverly Amos
Friend
October 1, 2020
My sympathies to Nick Danzo, her children and entire family. May she Rest In Peace.
Sylvia Archer
Friend
October 1, 2020
She was such a sweet lady and had a beautiful soul. Saying prayers for all
Sallee Gerhardt
Friend
October 1, 2020
Sa Benadicha
Carmon Bonanno
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Kathy was a beautiful soul I was so honored to be her friend. I will carry her memory in my heart always.
October 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time. We hope you find peace in your memories of happy times in the days ahead.
Pat&Julie Collins
Family
