Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Soligo King, 72, of Parkville, Missouri, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, at Saint Luke's Hospice House of Kansas City after a long illness. In her final days, she was surrounded by many loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church 7207 N.W. Highway 9, Kansas City, MO. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Kathy's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Ryan Koster presiding. A Private burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Memories of Kathy and condolences may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019
