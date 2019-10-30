|
Kathleen Joan (Wasson) Brown, 77, Independence, MO passed away October 28, 2019.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 followed by a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Graveside services will be at 2:30 pm, Friday at Fanshawe Cemetery, Fanshawe, OK.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Independence Animal Services, 21001 MO-78, Independence, MO 64057.
Kathy was born January 6, 1942 in Oklahoma City, OK and went to grade school in Fanshawe, OK with eight students in her class in 1950. She started college straight out of high school at Wilburton State College in 1963. She received her teaching degree from Northeastern University in Tahlequah, OK in 1965. She accepted a teaching position at Randall Elementary School where she taught for thirty-two years. Kathy married Thomas L. Brown on July 9, 1966 and they lived in Independence for forty-three years. Kathy has touched many lives. During her career she taught over 800 children through 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th grades. She retired in 1993.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Lee Franklin and Oleta (Bohannon) Wasson, several sisters and brothers from the Wasson family of thirteen children.
She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years Thomas Brown, son John Douglas Brown; Godchildren Coby Vanderman, Kendra Vanderman, Trinity O'Hare, Skyler O'Hare, Reese O'Hare and Arlo Culbertson.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019