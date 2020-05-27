|
|
|
Kathleen Sarah Lee, 73, passed away on May 19, 2020.
A visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, from 5-8 p.m., at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, following social distancing guidelines. A private, livestreaming funeral service with full military honors will be on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m., at Speaks Chapel. For those wishing to do so, a procession will leave the chapel at noon to go to Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at 1 p.m. All in attendance at the interment are asked to stay in their vehicles as Kathleen is laid to rest.
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020