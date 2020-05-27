Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel -- PRIVATE but service will be livestreamed
18020 E. 39th St.
S Independence, MO
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel -- for procession to cemetery
18020 E. 39th St.
S Independence, MO
View Map
Interment
Friday, May 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Missouri State Veterans Cemetery
Higginsville, MO
View Map
Kathleen Sarah Lee Obituary

Kathleen Sarah Lee, 73, passed away on May 19, 2020.

A visitation will be on Thursday, May 28, from 5-8 p.m., at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, following social distancing guidelines. A private, livestreaming funeral service with full military honors will be on Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m., at Speaks Chapel. For those wishing to do so, a procession will leave the chapel at noon to go to Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO at 1 p.m. All in attendance at the interment are asked to stay in their vehicles as Kathleen is laid to rest.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020
