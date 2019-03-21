Kathleen Small, 81, of Independence, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with a service at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO. Burial to follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.



Kathleen was one of seven children, born to Floyd and Miree (Hufferd) Smith on March 23, 1937. She was born and raised in Independence, MO and attended William Chrisman High School. After graduating, Kathleen spent a short time attending UMKC before meeting and marrying the love of her life, Jack Small. The pair soon welcomed the first of three children, Jeff, Janna and Angela. Kathleen was a wonderful wife and mother. She was blessed to be able to stay at home with the children and loved being a homemaker. Kathleen was a member of the South Crysler Restoration Branch and was a true servant of the Lord. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and spent many hours playing Power Rangers with them, earning her the nickname "Trini", after one of the characters. Kathleen also loved working outside, sewing and making clothes, crocheting, doing puzzles, traveling, and going to movies. Although Kathleen will be remembered as a "sweetheart" of a lady, she was also "tiny but mighty".



Kathleen is survived by her three children, Jeff (Gail) Small; Janna (Pete) Linde; and Angela (John) Cooper; grandchildren, Zachary, Mallory and Madison Willis; Alexandria Porter; and Matthew Small; and sisters, Edrie Lu Nickerson and Miree Ellen Smith.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Small; both parents; brothers, Gene, Robert and Byron Smith; and sister, Marjorie Drown.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



