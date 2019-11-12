Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Katy Renee Shalon Obituary

Katy Renee Shalon, 33, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.

The family will receive friends and family from 1-3pm. Saturday, November 16, 2019 with a Celebration of Life service following at First Bible Baptist Church, 1441 S.E. Adams Dairy Parkway, Blue Springs, MO.

Memories of Katy and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs. .
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 12, 2019
