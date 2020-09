Kenneth Dale Wood, 84, passed away on September 17, 2020.Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. with funeral service on Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Both at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Interment at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence, MO.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600