Kenneth Edward "Edd" Carey, 71, Independence, MO passed away November 15, 2019.
Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November 23 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday at the chapel.
Edd was born June 19, 1948 in Church Hill, TN where he grew up. He was a USAF veteran. He was a quality control manager for Performance Roofing Systems for twenty-seven years until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed gardening flowers and landscaping his lawn. He also loved wood working and restoration.
Edd was preceded in death by his father Charles Carey and son-in-law Bradley Cox.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years Victoria Jo "Vicki" Carey; daughter Beth Cox; son Tony Carey; his mother Marie Long; sisters Gerena Connell and husband Larry; Betsy Grills and husband Gary; grandchildren Ashley, Nichole, Rebekah, Micah, Miriam, Ruth, Esther, Sarah, Adina, Moriah, Kristy, Tiffany, Brittany and Richard; two great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019