The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Carey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Edward "Edd" Carey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Kenneth Edward "Edd" Carey Obituary
Kenneth Edward "Edd" Carey, 71, Independence, MO passed away November 15, 2019.

Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November 23 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052; interment at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday at the chapel.

Edd was born June 19, 1948 in Church Hill, TN where he grew up. He was a USAF veteran. He was a quality control manager for Performance Roofing Systems for twenty-seven years until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed gardening flowers and landscaping his lawn. He also loved wood working and restoration.

Edd was preceded in death by his father Charles Carey and son-in-law Bradley Cox.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years Victoria Jo "Vicki" Carey; daughter Beth Cox; son Tony Carey; his mother Marie Long; sisters Gerena Connell and husband Larry; Betsy Grills and husband Gary; grandchildren Ashley, Nichole, Rebekah, Micah, Miriam, Ruth, Esther, Sarah, Adina, Moriah, Kristy, Tiffany, Brittany and Richard; two great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Carson-Speaks Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson-Speaks Chapel
Download Now