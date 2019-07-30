Home

Kenneth Parks, 63, of Independence, Missouri, passed away July 28, 2019.

A visitation will take place from 5-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Mound Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel; 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on July 30, 2019
