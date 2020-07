Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family

Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family



Kenneth Lee Phillips of Independence, Missouri passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 87.



A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Outreach Restoration Branch, 723 South Crysler Avenue, Independence, Missouri, 64052 at 4 p.m.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store