Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:30 AM
Floral Hills Cemetery
7000 Blue Ridge Blvd
Kansas City, MO
Kenneth Michael Evans


1952 - 2020
Kenneth Michael Evans Obituary
Kenneth Evans, 67, beloved Husband and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on May 7, 2020.

He was born on June 27, 1952 in Kansas City, MO, to Kenneth and Joyce Evans. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years Jean Evans, daughter Wendy Dobratz (David), grandson Dylan Dobratz, Mother Joyce Evans, and sister Dreama Evans.

He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, uncle and friend. He graduated from Truman High School in 1970 and served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve from 1970-1976. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He worked as a postal carrier for 11 years and was in the automobile industry for over 30 years.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Speaks Suburban Chapel 18020 E. 39th Street South, Independence, Missouri from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and staggered to accommodate groups of no more than 10 at a time in the chapel while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Graveside service with military honors will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at Floral Hills Cemetery 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020
