Kenneth Neal Osborne, 67, passed away at his home on October 13, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. A graveside service will full Naval honors will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Scott National Cemetery, Fort Scott, KS.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900



