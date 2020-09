Kenneth Paul Harper, 85 of Kansas City, MO passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel. The family will greet friends from 2 p.m., until service time Saturday at the chapel.Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900