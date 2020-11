Or Copy this URL to Share



Kenneth Ray Littlejohn, 76, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away November 6, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO, with loved ones at his side.



Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Pebble Creek Assembly of God, 13800 East 51st Street, Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery.



Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.



