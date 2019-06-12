The Examiner Obituaries
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
Kenneth Wayne Binger


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Kenneth Wayne Binger Obituary
Ken Binger, 61, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Carson-Speaks Chapel 1501 W. Lexington Ave, Independence, MO, 64052. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13 at the chapel. He will be laid to rest at Grain Valley Cemetery.

Ken was born on August 14, 1957 in Independence, MO to Kenneth E. "Dubie" and Mable L. "Lorene" (Elliott) Binger. He graduated from Van Horn High School. He worked for Kansas City Southern Railroad for 23 years. On May 1, 2004 after 5 years of dating, he married his wife Penny in a unique ceremony at Missouri Town. His marriage to Penny also gained him a daughter, Ashley. He enjoyed outdoors: working on his vegetable garden, hunting and fishing. He owned land near Truman Lake and loved to sit outside in the morning and listen to the woods wake up. Ken had a great sense of humor, was always willing to help, and deeply loved his family.

He will be remembered by his wife Penny Binger of Independence, MO; daughter Ashley Hufft; sister Jeanne Bederman and husband John of Blue Springs, MO; nieces and nephews: Shelley Bederman, Joni Squiers (Larry), Marissa Watkins, Phillip Watkins (Teri); great-nieces and nephews: Jody Begaye (Phillip), Trenton Squiers, Tori Squiers, Liam Watkins, and Lex Watkins; plus many cousins, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Missouri Department of Conservation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900
Published in The Examiner on June 12, 2019
