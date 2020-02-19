|
Kevin Tyler Young, age 28, of Blue Springs, MO, succumbed to his pain, taking his life in January. His body was recovered on February 9, 2020.
A beautiful son, grandson, father, uncle and husband Kevin Tyler was was born on April 18th in Kansas City, MO. He resided most of his short life in Blue Springs and graduated from Blue Springs High School.
Those who are grieving this tragic loss include his wife, Katie, his children Kamryn, Kyleigh, Sayla, Donavan, Kryslen; his parents Theresa Luczak, Russell Dunne and Duel DesCombes; his sisters Audra and Breahna; his brothers Robert and Jordan; his uncle Michael Maring; his new nephew Wyatt, and his grandparents Phil and Julie Maring, Rod and Debbie Young, Fred and Linda DesCombes and Dan and Judy Green.
Special thanks go to Det. Lane of the Independence Police Department for his compassion and professionalism, as well as Tony and Tom Harmon for their love and support and Nate Morris for all of his time and skills.
Visitation will be held February 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Royer Funeral Home in Blue Springs, with a 2 p.m. graveside service at Lobb Cemetery, 2525 Lobb Cemetery Rd, Blue Springs.
"Come to me, All you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. As in Peace I leave You, My Peace I give to You...Not as the world gives do I Give too You. Let not your Heart be Troubled Do Not Be Afraid." John 14:27
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs, MO 816-229-5551
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020