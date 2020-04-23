|
Kim A. Heermann, 64, formerly of Kansas City, MO, joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, April 20, 2020 after a recent diagnosis of Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a private funeral service with burial to follow at St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery in Ernestville, MO. A Celebration of Kim's Life will be planned for a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church, 6700 NW 72nd St., Platte Woods, MO 64151 in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home.
Born November 15, 1955, in Sweet Springs, MO, Kim was the son of the late Ralph E. Heermann and Phyllis Ann Dittmer Heermann who survives of Emma, MO. He was a 1974 graduate of Sweet Springs R-7 High School and a 1978 graduate of Central Missouri State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. On July 28, 1979, he married Patricia Sue Rehmsmeyer who survives of the home. He lived in Blue Springs and Kansas City most of his life, retiring from Frito Lay after 32 years of service then worked part time at Country Club Bank in Kansas City. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Platte Woods, where he had served on the Board of Directors and sang in the choir.
In addition to his wife, Patty, and mother, Phyllis, Kim is survived by one daughter, Erica Heermann Riley and son-in-law, Douglas of Plainfield, IN; two grandchildren, Beckham and Maeve Riley; five siblings, Jon Heermann (Donna) of Independence, Lyn Heermann (Diane) of Grain Valley, Tod Heermann (Vicki) of Oak Grove, Risa Bushman (Greg) of Concordia and Jay Heermann (Alisa) of Kansas City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kim's greatest treasure was the gift of friendship and bringing joy to others. He will be forever remembered for his genuine heart, compassionate spirit and love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 23, 2020