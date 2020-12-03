1/1
Kimberly Jo (Allen) Driskell
1965 - 2020
Kimberly Jo Driskell, 55 of Grain Valley, MO passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Due to the current Covid restrictions the family is unable to have the public services they would desire therefore, all services will be private by invitation only on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Kimberly will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Speed the Light c/o Assemblies of God National Youth Ministries 1445 N. Boonville Ave. Springfield, MO 65802 or at stl@ag.org or to Courageous Life Church 17310 E. US Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055 or www.courageouslifechurch.com

Kimberly was born March 6, 1965 in Kansas City, MO to Kenneth and Sharon (Tann) Allen and was a lifelong area resident graduating from Englewood Christian School in 1983. She was a loving wife mother and homemaker to her 3 children and had worked as and operated her own commercial and residential cleaning service. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and even her chickens. Kimberly also enjoyed travelling and her favorite destination would be the ocean and beaches. She was a member of the Courageous Life Church.

Survivors include; her loving husband, Kevin of the home; 3 children, Dustin Driskell and wife Jamie of Kansas City, MO, Drew Driskell and wife Ashley of Grandview, MO and Karissa Pearl and husband Brandon of Lee's Summit, MO; her mother and step-father, Sharon and Jerry Snelling of Grain Valley, MO; her father and step-mother, Ken and Debra Allen of Independence; 3 siblings Jamee Wilson and husband Johnnie of Orlando, FL, Kasey Guardiola and husband Carlos of Independence, MO and Kelly Allen of Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Kenley, Whitley, Braxdon, Bryson and Gianna

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Service
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
December 2, 2020
Kim was an amazing mom and a friend to all the other Truman parents and coaches. Everyone loved her. Every time she entered the gym she was so happy and always had a smile on her face and she always had perfect hair! She is someone I could call and ask to help out keep score, make some extra sandwiches for the kids or work the concession stand.
Kim and Kevin raised wonderful children I adored all 3 of them! I will miss Kim but I know her love and energy will shine through with the peoples lives she has touched!❤

God Bless Kim,
Love Coach Craig
Denise Craig
Friend
December 2, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Alexander
December 2, 2020
I am just in shock. Our kids went to high school and played sports together. Kim welcomed you with open arms every time you spoke to her. She radiated with life. As you read her posts on Facebook you knew without a doubt what her children and grandchildren meant to her as well as her love for Kevin. She will forever be remembered as an example of how to live and walk the path. May all the family be wrapped in HIS arms and be given the strength to get through the next few days, weeks and months. You have all our love and hugs from the Ritchel’s. ❤
Sherri Ritchel
Friend
December 2, 2020
Kim will be dearly missed
Susanne Bechtel
Family
December 2, 2020
Kim will be deeply missed. She was a strong person in her faith, her love of her family and grandkids. She is walking with Jesus. RIP Kim. God bless you. Prayers for comfort for her family.
Bruce Carter
Family
December 2, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Beckie Huddleston
