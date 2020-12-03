I am just in shock. Our kids went to high school and played sports together. Kim welcomed you with open arms every time you spoke to her. She radiated with life. As you read her posts on Facebook you knew without a doubt what her children and grandchildren meant to her as well as her love for Kevin. She will forever be remembered as an example of how to live and walk the path. May all the family be wrapped in HIS arms and be given the strength to get through the next few days, weeks and months. You have all our love and hugs from the Ritchel’s. ❤

Sherri Ritchel

Friend