Kimberly Jo Driskell, 55 of Grain Valley, MO passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Due to the current Covid restrictions the family is unable to have the public services they would desire therefore, all services will be private by invitation only on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Kimberly will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Speed the Light c/o Assemblies of God National Youth Ministries 1445 N. Boonville Ave. Springfield, MO 65802 or at stl@ag.org
or to Courageous Life Church 17310 E. US Hwy 40, Independence, MO 64055 or www.courageouslifechurch.com
Kimberly was born March 6, 1965 in Kansas City, MO to Kenneth and Sharon (Tann) Allen and was a lifelong area resident graduating from Englewood Christian School in 1983. She was a loving wife mother and homemaker to her 3 children and had worked as and operated her own commercial and residential cleaning service. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and even her chickens. Kimberly also enjoyed travelling and her favorite destination would be the ocean and beaches. She was a member of the Courageous Life Church.
Survivors include; her loving husband, Kevin of the home; 3 children, Dustin Driskell and wife Jamie of Kansas City, MO, Drew Driskell and wife Ashley of Grandview, MO and Karissa Pearl and husband Brandon of Lee's Summit, MO; her mother and step-father, Sharon and Jerry Snelling of Grain Valley, MO; her father and step-mother, Ken and Debra Allen of Independence; 3 siblings Jamee Wilson and husband Johnnie of Orlando, FL, Kasey Guardiola and husband Carlos of Independence, MO and Kelly Allen of Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Kenley, Whitley, Braxdon, Bryson and Gianna
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600