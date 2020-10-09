Kimberly Suzanne Gladden, 62 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.
The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 with services at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at the at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. Burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
.
Kim was born January 6, 1958 in Durham, NC to George Kenneth and Jean Louise (Lodge) Wolf. She grew up in Poplar Bluff, MO, attended Zion Lutheran elementary school there and graduated from Poplar Bluff Senior High School in 1976. She attended Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff. Kim had worked at McPheeter's Clinic, JC Penney's and Lucy Lee Hospital all in Poplar Bluff, MO. She later moved to Independence where she worked for Independence Regional Health Center and had worked for G.E.H.A from 1984-2017 when she retired as a Senior Claims Supervisor.
She enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, outdoor activities including, golf and riding motorcycles with her husband. She loved to Fly Fish, go camping, kayaking, and dancing with Dan her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with the "Courtyard Crew" and most of all family time and "Making Special Memories".
She is survived by; her husband Daniel Gladden of the home; children, Angel Chrisman and husband David, Son, Christopher Schlosser (Amanda Luttrell) and Jacob Gladden (Cat Mechler); her mother-in-law, Grace Gladden and 3 sister, Robin Sprous, Amy Swafford and Gretchen Sloan and 5 grandchildren, Hailey Anderson, Kaden Schlosser, Daisy and Aidric Chrisman and Scarlett Gladden.
