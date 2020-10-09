1/
Kimberly Suzanne (Wolf) Gladden
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Suzanne Gladden, 62 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.

The family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 with services at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at the at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest Ave., Liberty, MO 64068. Burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Kim was born January 6, 1958 in Durham, NC to George Kenneth and Jean Louise (Lodge) Wolf. She grew up in Poplar Bluff, MO, attended Zion Lutheran elementary school there and graduated from Poplar Bluff Senior High School in 1976. She attended Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff. Kim had worked at McPheeter's Clinic, JC Penney's and Lucy Lee Hospital all in Poplar Bluff, MO. She later moved to Independence where she worked for Independence Regional Health Center and had worked for G.E.H.A from 1984-2017 when she retired as a Senior Claims Supervisor.

She enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, outdoor activities including, golf and riding motorcycles with her husband. She loved to Fly Fish, go camping, kayaking, and dancing with Dan her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with the "Courtyard Crew" and most of all family time and "Making Special Memories".

She is survived by; her husband Daniel Gladden of the home; children, Angel Chrisman and husband David, Son, Christopher Schlosser (Amanda Luttrell) and Jacob Gladden (Cat Mechler); her mother-in-law, Grace Gladden and 3 sister, Robin Sprous, Amy Swafford and Gretchen Sloan and 5 grandchildren, Hailey Anderson, Kaden Schlosser, Daisy and Aidric Chrisman and Scarlett Gladden.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
01:30 PM
St. Stephen Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved