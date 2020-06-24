Kristi Joy Rhymes was born on January 11, 1952, was called Home and gained her wings on June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Kristi's absolute favorite thing in this world was being a Wife, Sister, Mama, Nana and friend.
Kristi was preceded by her mother Verl Moe and grandson Cade.
She is survived by her husband Barry and her seven kids: Dana, Karl, Chad, Tiffany, Brian, Tricia, and Tracey. Along with her 8 grandkids: Tyler, Asher, Drew, Travis, Karly, Ainsley, Avery and Jeremiah.
Kristi grew up on a farm in Pasco, Washington. Her sister Vickey, and three brothers Dennis, Gary and Jerry said she was adventurous and mischievous as a child. Kristi had a passion for scrapbooking and crafting which she blessed many with. She loved garage sales and would surprise the people in her life with her exciting finds. Kristi was the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs' #1 fan. Kristi was always there for anyone and everyone who needed her without hesitation. She spoiled everyone in her life and made sure they felt special. Kristi is so loved and will be greatly missed. Her family couldn't ask for a better guardian angel. Sleep with angels.
Cremation is planned with private family services.
Published in The Examiner on Jun. 24, 2020.