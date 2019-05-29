Laila Gilmore, 85, of Independence, MO passed away May 25, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. service on Friday, May 31, at Mt. Washington Baptist Church, 9623 E. Independence Ave., Independence, MO. Burial at Mt. Washington Cemetery.



Laila was born January 7, 1934, and was a lifelong area resident. She was baptized into the Southern Baptist Church at the age of 8. She was a longtime member of Mt. Washington Baptist Church, where she happily spent many hours running the Service Center. She was a room mother, den mother and PTA leader. Laila was a youth bowling coach and director at Maywood and Diamond Bowl. Because of her time devoted to youth bowling, she was a member of the Greater KC Bowling Hall of Fame. She also loved flowers and spent several years making beautiful creations for Jewell-Johnson Florist. Laila loved her time at the Lake of the Ozarks, and spent hours on the dock and on the pontoon fishing while she watched kids and grandkids play in the water.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Jay; her parents; two brothers; and her beloved son Jamie.



Laila was the greatest Mama and Grammy, and is survived by her four daughters, Rhonda Shields (Tom), Kerry Pace (Kevin), Kielee Sturman (David) and Lauren Rose; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



