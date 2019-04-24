|
|
Sunday, April 14, 2019, just before dawn, Larry Bob Wiley was called to heaven after a brief illness. He was dad, husband, grandpa, pa, papa, and friend.
Larry Bob was a Korean War Veteran, a civic leader, a church elder, and a kind, caring man who always strived to put others before self. He spent 85 years on earth. A salesman by trade, he gave a genuine handshake, smile, and "how are you?" to all he met. A wiz with numbers, he helped his wife with her work and served on the Water Board, Caldwell County Health Board, and as former Mayor. He wrote Communion messages, sang, and painted the sign that hangs at the entrance of his church.
Larry Bob was born on January 19, 1934 in Gilham City, MO and grew up in Independence, MO, graduating from William Chrisman. Dad was a member of the USAF and served in Japan. Afterwards he settled in Independence and Blue Springs, MO. Following years of city-life and recalling cherished memories of time spent at his PaBob's family farm, dad returned for his final 30 years, to rural life in Cowgill, MO.
Larry Bob Wiley is survived by his wife of 37 years, Freida, his son, Larry Ross Wiley and grandson, Adam Fisher Wiley, daughter, Laurie Dean Wiley, all of Independence, MO, step-children (Michelle, Jeff, Lori Ann, Rob, and Stacey), and a large contingency of grandkids, family, and friends.
We firmly know that our dad is now with his Savior, and we pray that he is once again able to enjoy a cup of coffee and a cheeseburger in Paradise.
No Services.
Dad asked that memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church of Polo, MO, in the hopes that even in his passing he could continue to help his community.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019