The Examiner Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Harlacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Carl Harlacher


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Larry Carl Harlacher Obituary
Larry Carl Harlacher, 81 of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Rosewood Health Center, the Groves.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th Street, Independence, MO.

Larry was born May 6, 1938, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Carl M. and Melba L. (Edick) Harlacher and was an area resident a good part of his life. He served in the Air Force and then worked as an educator in Galesburg, IL, Blue Springs, MO, and Independence, MO, retiring from Fort Osage School District in 1999. Larry enjoyed camping, traveling to the mountains, fishing, leading historical tours, and historical research. He was a member of the RLDS church and Glendale Restoration Branch, where he served as elder.

Survivors include: a daughter, Denelle Perry; a son, Christopher Harlacher; a brother, Donald R. Harlacher; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600
Published in The Examiner on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now