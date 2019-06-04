|
|
Larry Carl Harlacher, 81 of Independence, MO, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Rosewood Health Center, the Groves.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 East 39th Street, Independence, MO.
Larry was born May 6, 1938, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Carl M. and Melba L. (Edick) Harlacher and was an area resident a good part of his life. He served in the Air Force and then worked as an educator in Galesburg, IL, Blue Springs, MO, and Independence, MO, retiring from Fort Osage School District in 1999. Larry enjoyed camping, traveling to the mountains, fishing, leading historical tours, and historical research. He was a member of the RLDS church and Glendale Restoration Branch, where he served as elder.
Survivors include: a daughter, Denelle Perry; a son, Christopher Harlacher; a brother, Donald R. Harlacher; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Published in The Examiner on June 4, 2019