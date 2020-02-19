Home

Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101

Larry Dale Harris

Larry Dale Harris, 75, of Independence, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home on February 13, 2020.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kelley Harris; his daughters, Sherri Daugherty and her husband Dale, and Alexandra Harris; grandchildren, Shane, Jacob, and Zachary Daugherty; his great-grandchildren Rylan and Maxine Daugherty.

Visitation at 3 p.m. followed by a short Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Crown Pointe Church located at 5950 NE Lakewood Way, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64064.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020
