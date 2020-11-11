Larry Dean Keeran, 72, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 6800 W. 93rd Street, Overland Park, KS 66212.
Larry was born July 16, 1948, in Buckner, Missouri, the son of Samuel and Grace (Smith) Keeran. He worked for Consolidated Freightway for 30 years and was a member of the Teamsters Local 41. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William.
His survivors include his wife, Margie; three children: Mike Keeran (Tabby), Christy Hill (Tom), and Chad Keeran (Jennifer); eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441